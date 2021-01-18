Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

IMB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) to an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,922.09 ($25.11).

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,634.50 ($21.35) on Thursday. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,072 ($27.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £15.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,541.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,396.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 48.01 ($0.63) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, February 20th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s previous dividend of $48.00. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s payout ratio is 121.44%.

In other news, insider Oliver Tant bought 10,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,577 ($20.60) per share, for a total transaction of £159,008.91 ($207,746.16). Also, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,517 ($19.82) per share, for a total transaction of £227,550 ($297,295.53).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

