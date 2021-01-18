Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.65.

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock opened at C$26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.29. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$35.80. The firm has a market cap of C$19.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

