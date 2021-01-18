Independent Research Reiterates “€66.00” Price Target for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3)

Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DRW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.60 ($103.06).

ETR:DRW3 opened at €67.40 ($79.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €71.70. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a twelve month high of €108.50 ($127.65). The company has a market capitalization of $579.64 million and a P/E ratio of 48.72.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

