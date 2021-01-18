Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$7.26 million for the quarter.

