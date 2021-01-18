Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $327,040.56 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $327,040.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $317,976.72.

On Friday, November 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $269,336.16.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $99.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,326.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.