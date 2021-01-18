Insider Selling: Dorel Industries (TSE:DII) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII) Director Jeffrey Schwartz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$52,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 628,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,490,048.

Dorel Industries has a one year low of C$26.90 and a one year high of C$36.54.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.

