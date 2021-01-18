Insider Selling: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Sells $303,480.00 in Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $303,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

