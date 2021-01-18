Insider Selling: GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Insider Sells $7,453,456.32 in Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $7,453,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $150,405.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.36. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $144.00.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GWPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $15,252,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $11,471,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 190,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 89,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $8,075,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.