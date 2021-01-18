Insider Selling: Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Insider Sells 40,400 Shares of Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE HBI opened at $15.72 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 242,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

