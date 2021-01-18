Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $2,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,010,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $8,435,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,938,600.00.

Shares of NARI opened at $95.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 21.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $37,636,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1,067.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.