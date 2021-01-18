Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 1,363 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $41,176.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip D. Carrai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $79,093.50.

On Monday, November 16th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $68,507.50.

On Thursday, November 5th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 37,541 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $754,949.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $29.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.93 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 420,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

