Insider Selling: Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,051,000.

Stephen Martin Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$18,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 2,300 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$4,002.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 1,600 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total transaction of C$2,864.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$17,600.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 7,100 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$11,928.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$15,100.00.

Shares of CVE OCO traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.86. 49,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,238. The company has a market cap of C$345.44 million and a PE ratio of 467.50. Oroco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.12.

About Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

