Insider Selling: S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) (LON:SFOR) Insider Sells £8,350,000 in Stock

S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) (LON:SFOR) insider Peter Kim sold 1,670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £8,350,000 ($10,909,328.46).

LON:SFOR opened at GBX 536 ($7.00) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1,340.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 504.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.09. S4 Capital plc has a 52 week low of GBX 103.50 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 556 ($7.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85.

About S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

