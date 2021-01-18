Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Raised to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INTC. Bank of America lowered Intel to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.95.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $57.58. 3,312,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,632,980. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $235.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $9,009,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Intel by 400.5% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Intel by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.