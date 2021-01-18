Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) – Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

IFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

IFP opened at C$22.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.59. Interfor Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.75 and a 1 year high of C$24.49.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$644.88 million during the quarter.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

