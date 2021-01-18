INV Metals (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Raymond James

INV Metals (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of INV Metals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,250. INV Metals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.78.

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

