Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $388.25

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 388.25 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 386 ($5.04), with a volume of 82666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383.50 ($5.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £255.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 353.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 312.62.

About Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

