Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 66.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.83. 120,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,835. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

