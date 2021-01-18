Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $311.86. 2,380,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,544,242. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.67. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $319.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

