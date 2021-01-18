J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $151.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $153.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.47.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.95.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

