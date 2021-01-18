Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $337,906.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $110.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

