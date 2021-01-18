JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JAKKS Pacific have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company has been benefitting from strategic acquisitions, solid international footprint, focus on innovation and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees. Moreover, the company realizes the importance of online retailing and shifted considerable focus to aggressively boosting online sales. It also continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities in order to support the same. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. This along with rise in interest expenses and high debt raise concerns.”

JAKK opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $242.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 164.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 83.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

