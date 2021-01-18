JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JDSPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered JD Sports Fashion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered JD Sports Fashion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded JD Sports Fashion from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of JDSPY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

