JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.27.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,461,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,930. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.