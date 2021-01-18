Joseph Zimmel Sells 1,550 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FDS opened at $318.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.37. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

