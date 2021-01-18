JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) a €147.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €131.68 ($154.92).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €120.92 ($142.26) on Friday. LEG Immobilien AG has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €121.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €121.09.

About LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F)

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

