JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) a €16.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.73 ($18.51).

ETR AOX opened at €14.66 ($17.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT-AG has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

