JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Price Target to GBX 7,569

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) price objective on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,126.22 ($93.10).

Get DCC plc (DCC.L) alerts:

LON DCC opened at GBX 5,714 ($74.65) on Thursday. DCC plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,482.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,032.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. The firm has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.66.

DCC plc (DCC.L) Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC plc (DCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC plc (DCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.