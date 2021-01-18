JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 7,100 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,365.83 ($70.10).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock opened at GBX 5,925 ($77.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,609.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,930.39.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

