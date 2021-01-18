KekCoin (KEK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $73,204.73 and $2.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KekCoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00025268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00108497 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001917 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008906 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kekcoin is a peer-to-peer proof-of-stake cryptocurrency created to serve the Internet community. Segregated witness support makes Kekcoin one of the most advanced PoS cryptocurrencies on the market. Kekcoin aims to be a revolutionary advancement in meme technology and strives to fund projects that align with the will of Kek. Kekcoin wishes to expand the global awareness of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology by funding curation and dissemination of dank original content. The Kekcoin Core team wishes for this to be a community-driven project. This is an open-source project, and community contributions are welcomed at every opportunity! “

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

