KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ICU Medical in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $6.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

ICUI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.33.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $215.47 on Monday. ICU Medical has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $236.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,992,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 127,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,490,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Insiders sold 125,930 shares of company stock worth $26,305,125 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.