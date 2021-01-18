KeyCorp Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $262.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $251.00 to $262.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.86.

WDAY stock opened at $222.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.54. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,139 shares of company stock worth $119,351,925 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

