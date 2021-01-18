KeyCorp Weighs in on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.53 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

URBN opened at $28.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,346,000 after buying an additional 91,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 599,759 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after buying an additional 734,201 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 81,522 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

