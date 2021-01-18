KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $308.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $271.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.16.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $304.13. The company had a trading volume of 76,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.31. KLA has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $315.87.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

