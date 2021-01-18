Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Klépierre in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Klépierre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Klépierre alerts:

OTCMKTS:KLPEF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.90. 330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10.

About Klépierre

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.