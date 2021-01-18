Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,321,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,305,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,732,000 after acquiring an additional 530,313 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,744,000. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 535,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 390,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $607,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,250 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,917 shares of company stock worth $16,435,664. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $73.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.92 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $77.14.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

