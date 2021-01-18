Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,159,000 after acquiring an additional 305,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,380,000 after buying an additional 471,764 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $112.53 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

