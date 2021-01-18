Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $259,000 Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,154,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 122,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,905,000 after acquiring an additional 57,442 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 113,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $344.65 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $183.27 and a one year high of $353.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.67.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

