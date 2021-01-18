Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,968,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.78.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $409.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $419.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

