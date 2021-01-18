Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,904,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,661,000 after buying an additional 688,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,706,000 after buying an additional 73,919 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on Z shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Zillow Group stock opened at $137.50 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $149.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.61.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $137,063.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $3,963,952.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,165.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,271 shares of company stock valued at $80,619,720 over the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.