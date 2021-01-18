Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,926 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 981.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. 140166 lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

