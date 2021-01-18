Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $9,308,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,633 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 741,714 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 731,838 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 535.3% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 580,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 489,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $22.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. 140166 raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

