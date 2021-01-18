Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,044 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after acquiring an additional 825,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Shares of PSX opened at $71.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $105.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

