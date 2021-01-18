Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kronos Worldwide for the fourth quarter have been stable over the past month. Kronos Worldwide should gain from higher demand for titanium dioxide (TiO2) over the long term. New product development and a solid customer base will also work in its favor. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligations. However, the company is exposed to challenges from declining TiO2 selling prices. Lower average selling prices are denting Kronos Worldwide's sales and profits. Volumes are also expected to remain under pressure in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The company expects its sales volumes to decline on a year-over-year basis in 2020. Higher raw material costs are another matter of concern. The company has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 9,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,610. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.28 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $5,536,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 102,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

