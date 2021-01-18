Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) and Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Head to Head Analysis

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) and Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sands China shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kuehne + Nagel International and Sands China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuehne + Nagel International 3.88% 34.26% 8.27% Sands China N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kuehne + Nagel International and Sands China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuehne + Nagel International $21.23 billion 1.28 $803.19 million $1.34 33.78 Sands China $8.81 billion 3.63 $2.03 billion $2.51 15.74

Sands China has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kuehne + Nagel International. Sands China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuehne + Nagel International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kuehne + Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sands China pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sands China pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sands China has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kuehne + Nagel International and Sands China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuehne + Nagel International 5 5 0 0 1.50 Sands China 0 3 0 0 2.00

Summary

Sands China beats Kuehne + Nagel International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services. The company also offers export and import documentation; door-to-door services; and logistics supply movement arrangement services. It serves aerospace, automotive, FMCG, high-tech, oil and gas, pharma and healthcare, retail, industrial, emergency and relief logistics, drinks logistics, forest products, hotel and marine logistics, foodservice, insurance, and project logistics sectors. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 11,716 hotel rooms and suites, 158 restaurants, 2.1 million square feet of retail malls, 1.7 million square feet of MICE space, 4 permanent theatres, a 15,000-seat arena, and casinos. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; security services; human resources administration services; mall management services; travel and tourism agency services; customer development services; and procurement, marketing, and administrative services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Venetian Venture Development Intermediate II.

