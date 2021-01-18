L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $188.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.68 and a 200-day moving average of $179.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.16.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

