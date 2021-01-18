Laurentian Boosts NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$39.00

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price target lifted by Laurentian from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$31.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -14.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.48. NFI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.12 and a 52 week high of C$33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$884.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$678.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s payout ratio is -37.35%.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 137,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

