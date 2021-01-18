Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lenovo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Lenovo Group stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

