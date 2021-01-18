Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LNVGY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lenovo Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Lenovo Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.53. 61,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,660. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

