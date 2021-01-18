Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.00. The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.85. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LXE. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of C$170.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.20 million. Analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.